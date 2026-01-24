Assam: Police probing origin of bomb threats to Guwahati schools

Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) The police have begun an investigation into the bomb threats received over email by two Guwahati-based schools, a senior officer said on Saturday.

He said it was also being probed if other schools received similar emails, with the two threats turning out to be hoax on Friday.

“We are investigating from where the emails were sent. Other angles are also being looked into,” the officer said.

“As it was Saraswati Puja yesterday, and many schools are closed for the weekend, official emails might not have been checked. We are keeping a tab if any other school received similar emails,” he said.

The Delhi Public School, Ahomgaon, and Sanskriti-The Gurukul, had received the threat mails on Friday, amid Saraswati Puja celebrations.

A bomb squad searched the premises, but cound not find any explosive, the officer said.

“But, we are not leaving anything to chance and a thorough investigation is underway,” he added. PTI SSG SSG RBT