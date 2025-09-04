Assam police raids Bhubaneswar flat, finds nab fraud accused missing

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (PTI) High drama prevailed in an apartment here on Thursday after a police team from Assam waited for nearly three hours to conduct a raid at a flat, ultimately broke open its lock, but did not find the man in search of whom they had come to Odisha, an officer said.

The police team, however, arrested another accused in the same financial fraud case registered in the northeastern state from elsewhere.

The armed Assam police team reached the apartment in Nandan Vihar area under the Infocity police station area.

The police team repeatedly knocked on the door, locked from inside, and waited for nearly three hours but no one opened it.

Later, the police team called a carpenter and broke down the lock. But they found that the accused person was not there, the officer said.

“My son, who is an advocate, advised me not to open the door as I am alone in the home,” said a woman who was inside the flat.

Biju Kumar Hazarika, a police officer from Assam, said they have conducted the raid at the flat in search of Samir Patnaik, an accused in the financial fraud case registered at Bihubor police station on the basis of a complaint.

The team, with the help of local police, has arrested another accused in the case, he said.

The police were also searching for Sunial Sahu, one more accused.

Police sources said all four are from Odisha and were engaged in some business in Assam. PTI BBM BBM NN