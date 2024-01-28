Assam Police refutes allegations of planting spy within ULFA (I)

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) The Assam Police on Sunday refuted allegations of planting a spy within the ULFA (I), hours after the banned outfit released a video in support of its claim.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police dismissed the video as entirely false, denying any involvement of its personnel as a mole within the outfit.

The outfit had earlier circulated a 16-minute YouTube video, wherein a youth detained within their camp purportedly confessed to being a sub-inspector in the special branch of Assam Police.

In the video, the youth admitted to being recruited by police in 2021 and underwent training, along with others, to infiltrate ULFA (I) and gather crucial information to disrupt its activities. According to the youth, this scheme was orchestrated by high-ranking officials of Assam Police.

In response to media reports based on the video, the police CPRO declared the youth's claim of being an official of the special branch as "completely false." The statement emphasized that no individual matching the described profile had been enlisted in the special branch in 2021 or sent to the ULFA (I) camp by Assam Police.

"All assertions regarding Assam Police made in the video are entirely false," the statement said. PTI SSG MNB