Assam police search Cong MLA’s home in MP over cheating case against his son

Tikamgarh (MP), Jul 24 (PTI) A police team from Assam on Wednesday searched the residence of a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh city over a cheating case registered against his son, an official said.

The team of cops reached the Congress MLA and former minister Yadvendra Singh Bundela’s home, located in the Tal Darwaja area of the city, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani said a case of cheating has been registered against the lawmaker’s son, Shashwat Singh, in Assam.

“A team of Assam police has come here in this regard and they sought the help of local police,” he said.

Keshwani said the team returned after a search at the home of Bundela, who represents the Tikamgarh assembly constituency, for three hours under the protection of local police.

The SP said he was not authorised to disclose more about the matter. The MLA has yet to react to the search.

Sources said this is the second time the Assam police came to Tikamgarh.

The Assam police had interrogated Shashwat Singh in September last year in connection with a multi-crore cheating case, they said.