Assam Police seizes opium worth over Rs 1 crore

Diphu (Assam), Oct 25 (PTI) Police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday seized opium worth over Rs 1 crore from a truck and arrested the driver.

Acting on a tip-off, police intensified vehicle checks in the Six Mile area under Dilai police station and intercepted a truck traveling from Manipur to Guwahati.

During search, police found 12 packets of the contraband, weighing 11.5 kg, hidden in the truck's dashboard.

The driver, identified as Amit Singh, was arrested and a case has been registered at Dilai police station. PTI COR DG DG MNB