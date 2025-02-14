Assam Police sends five infiltrators back to Bangladesh

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Five infiltrators — four Rohingyas and a Bangladeshi — were sent back to Bangladesh by Assam Police from Sribhumi district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''Five illegal infiltrators pushed back. Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice apprehended 4 Rohingya and 1 Bangladeshi near the border and pushed them back'', the CM posted on 'X'.

The five have been identified as Abdul Raazzak, Saddam Hussein, Moktul Hussain, Nurul Amin and Hafsa Bibi.

A Bangladeshi woman, identified as Rupa Sathi, was also sent back by police on Thursday night.

The CM on Thursday had claimed that 305 infiltrators have been sent back in the last seven months and ''we are committed to an infiltration-free Assam''.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1885 km Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East since the disturbances began in the neighbouring country in August last.

Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally, an official said. PTI DG DG MNB