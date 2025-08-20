Assam police station, where tricolour was raised in 1942, to be developed as tourist destination

Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 5-crore project to transform the Sootea police station, the first government building where the Indian tricolour was hoisted before Independence, into a tourist destination.

Freedom fighters in Sootea acted early and hoisted the tricolour at the police station on this day during the Quit India Movement in 1942, paying heed to the call given to hoist the flag on all police stations on September 20, he said.

"It was a pivotal moment in India's history. The hoisting of the flag also highlighted how smaller towns like Sootea played courageous and important roles in the freedom movement," he said.

Sootea Divas, as the day is observed, is not just regional history, it is a reminder that collective courage and silent resolve can challenge years-long oppression, he said.

"Celebrating the event enriches our shared heritage and inspires the new generation to honour our heroes who strived for our Independence. The nation will always remember and cherish their sacrifices," he added.

Sarma said his government will finance and provide other support for making a film on the history of the Sootea police station.

He said the 1942 event in Sootea was well-documented by eminent historians like Heramba Kumar Borpujari, Surya Kumar Bhuyan and Amalendu Guha.

"Moreover, the incident was also mentioned in the district gazette, the National Archives and other documents," he said.

Sarma said that in the last few years, the state government has taken several steps for the all-around development of Sootea.

He said that his government is committed to taking the state forward on all fronts, and strengthening it based on the "indomitable courage and self-confidence" of the people He also announced a Rs 2-crore complex at the open bihu field in Sootea.

Earlier in the day, Sarma inaugurated two girls' hostels at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in Jamugurihat. PTI DG DG SOM