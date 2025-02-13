Assam Police summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashis Chanchlani over controversial remarks

Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) The Assam Police has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashis Chanchlani, asking them to be present in person in connection with a case filed here for allegedly promoting obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

A team of the cyber police, currently in Mumbai, has served the summons to the duo, but were yet to issue it to three others also named in the case, Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain told reporters here on Thursday.

Summons will also be served to Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija, he said.

They will have to be present in person within four days, Jain said.

A complaint was filed with the crime branch by a Guwahati resident and during inquiry, it was found that the five named in the FIR were present at one episode of the show 'India's Got Latent', and made controversial remarks related to parents, the police officer said.

''We registered a case and following preliminary investigation, a police team left for Mumbai,'' he said.

The case was registered on Monday against them and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a publicly accessible online show.

Allahbadia has since apologised for the remarks made by him on the show. PTI DG RBT