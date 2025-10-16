Assam police team to meet Singapore police on Oct 21: Himanta on probe into Zubeen's death

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said a police team from the state will travel to Singapore on October 20 and meet the police authorities there the next day as part of the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island country last month.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

The Assam Police team, accordingly, will travel to Singapore on October 20, the CM said in a revised post on the social media site.

''Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail," Sarma said.

The chief minister had on Wednesday met Acting High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Alice Cheng, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and urged them to extend full cooperation to the state police to take forward the investigations into the death of Zubeen Garg in the island nation.

Sarma had urged Cheng to extend Singapore's fullest cooperation to the Assam Police so that "we can realise our efforts to ensure #JusticeForZubeenGarg''.

The state government has been ''assured of all possible support in this matter", he had said.

Earlier, the Singapore authorities had sent an email through the Indian High Commission, seeking information on the Assam Police officers and their agenda to visit the island nation in connection with the singer's death, and the special investigation team (SIT) had already sent a reply to the online communication.

The Singapore authorities have also received a request for the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to be invoked.

The SIT had summoned 11 people from the Assamese community in Singapore, who were with the singer during his last moments, to appear before it.

So far, 10 of them had appeared before the investigating officers, while one person who is a Singapore citizen is yet to come, an officer said.

The Assam government had constituted the 10-member SIT to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.