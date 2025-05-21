Assam Police to adopt 'zero tolerance' towards various crimes: Himanta

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) The Assam Police will adopt a 'zero tolerance policy' towards illegal immigration, poaching, crimes against women, and drug trafficking, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The two-day fifth conference of SPs, chaired by Sarma, at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat focused on professionalism and future-ready policing.

After concluding the prolonged deliberations, Sarma, in a post on X, said, "I reiterated that we will adopt a Zero Tolerance Policy on Illegal Immigration, Wildlife Poaching, Crimes against Women and Drugs." The chief minister and senior police officers of the state deliberated on a roadmap to equip the force with necessary expertise and tools to deal with new-age crimes.

"As we winded up a very productive #SPConference in LBPA Dergaon, we reflected upon the recent successes of Assam Police and focused on inter-district learning," he added.

During the last two days, the officials discussed how the newly created Department of Prosecution will give more teeth to the police force and further improve conviction rates, besides talking about the state's prison reforms, Sarma said.

"I also urged officials to keep people at the heart of policing with special focus on senior citizens and women. The government is fully supporting the modernisation efforts of the force with more institutions, more personnel and more facilities to improve the quality of policing and quality of life of our personnel," he added.

As newer forms of threats emerge, the Assam Police should be prepared to deal with it accordingly to ensure that the environment of safety and security prevails in the state, the CM said.

"Over the next few days, I will be sharing a lot of successes that Assam Police has achieved recently... These traits should define @assampolice and its activities in the coming days," he added.

After ending the first day's meeting on Tuesday, Sarma said they deliberated for over 13 hours on a roadmap to equip Assam Police with the right tools and framework to deal with new-age crimes, promote smart policing and keep citizen interests foremost.

Assam Police, in another post, said it is moving forward on the path of transformation to a citizen-centric force.

"The Hon'ble CM's vision, leadership & guidance, has today taken Assam Police forward on the path of transformation from an anti-insurgency oriented force to a citizen-centric service," it said.