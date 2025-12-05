Assam Police to file charge sheet in Zubeen Garg death case by Dec 12: Himanta

Umrangso (Assam), Dec 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the police will file the charge sheet in the case related to the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon of the state, by December 12.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing into Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

"The SIT told me that they have gathered around 3,500 documents. They held a meeting with the advocate general yesterday to finalise things.

"December 18 is the last date, and the SIT will submit the charge sheet by December 12. The preparation of the huge amount of documents is taking a bit of time, but the SIT will file the charge sheet anytime after today," Sarma told reporters here.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone there to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

On November 26, the CM said in the Assembly that Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder".

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- were apprehended.

Later, Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was also arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month.

Zubeen Garg's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were arrested after the police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) is also carrying out an independent investigation into the incident of Garg's alleged drowning in the sea.

In a statement on October 17, the SPF said that preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play in Garg's death.

It also said that investigations into the death of the popular Indian singer-songwriter-composer may take up to another three months, after which the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner for further proceedings. PTI TR NN