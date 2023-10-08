Assam Police to hire over 5,500 people

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) The Assam Police has advertised over 5,500 posts for hiring under its various divisions, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) issued the advertisement notification on Saturday for a total of 5,563 non-gazetted posts in Assam Police, the official said.

"The applications for interested candidates are invited through online mode on the website of SLPRB from October 15 onwards. The last date for receiving the same has been kept on November 1," he added.

The posts include those of sub-inspectors, constables, boatmen, drivers and various grade-IV jobs like cook, barber, cobbler, water carrier, electrician, tailor and mason.

The present strength of Assam Police is over 70,100 personnel against sanctioned posts of around 72,000. PTI TR RG