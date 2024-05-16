Assam Police to start BMI test from Aug 16: DGP

Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) Assam Police personnel will undergo their annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test for the second consecutive year starting August 16, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said on Thursday.

In a push for professionalism, the force initiated the ambitious BMI testing last year, with the DGP leading by example.

"One year since we announced the first of the annual BMI test for @assampolice personnel. Buoyed by encouraging first steps, it's time to start preparing for 2024 BMI test scheduled to start from August 16th 2024," Singh said in a post on X.

In 2023, a total of 70,161 personnel participated in the test, with 1,748 failing due to BMI readings exceeding 30.

Later, 1,884 police personnel had undergone re-examination of the BMI to make them physically fit.

BMI is a measurement of a person's weight with respect to one's height. According to the World Health Organisation, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese.

Earlier, the DGP had said those unable to meet weight standards by the deadline could opt for voluntary retirement, except for those with genuine medical issues like thyroidism.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had advocated for the removal of 'dead wood' from the force, including habitual drinkers, severely obese personnel, and those facing corruption charges, to transform the police force into a responsive and proactive entity. PTI TR TR MNB