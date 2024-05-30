Assam Police woman commando suspended for using social media to earn money: DGP

Guwahati, May 30 (PTI) An Assam Police woman commando was suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against her on Thursday for allegedly using social media for commercial use to generate revenue for herself, DGP G P Singh said.

''During routine monitoring of the Social Media posts, it was observed that one of our women personnel was using the Social Media platform for commercial use generating revenue for herself'', the DGP said in a post on 'X'.

''Any business activity by government servants is violative of rules. Accordingly, after verification, she has been placed under suspension and departmental proceeding is being drawn against her'', he said.

Police personnel have been regularly advised not to use social media for purposes that are against government/departmental rules and policies, Singh said.

The DGP further warned all police personnel to desist from such or similar activities.

The police woman is a member of the state's elite woman commando force 'Veerangana' and had allegedly modelled for a lottery app on social media. PTI DG DG MNB