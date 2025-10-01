Assam Police works against all odds to ensure security of people: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said police personnel of the state bravely work against all odds to make sure that the people of the state are safe and secure.

''Salute to the bravehearts of @assampolice on Assam Police Day. On duty 24x7x365, they brave every odd to make sure that the people of Assam are safe and secure'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''In recent years, we have taken numerous steps to ensure the well being of every personnel of the force and are committed to their overall welfare'', Sarma added.

The central function of Assam Police Day will be held at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion at Mandakata near here where Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya will review the parade and take the salute. PTI DG DG MNB