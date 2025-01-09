Assam Police's online road safety drive reaches 154 mn views

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Assam Police’s special digital awareness drive, ‘DJ Lockup’, targeting drunken driving, reached a staggering 154 million views, resulting in a 55 per cent drop in accidents in Guwahati compared to previous year, a senior official said on Thursday.

In December last week, Assam Police revived its awareness theme and built the road safety campaign for New Year celebrations around the caption ‘DJ Lockup’ as part of the larger initiative called ‘No Regret New Year’.

"The idea proved timeless, going viral again, amassing over 154 million views in just 2-3 days. The initiative garnered over 100 media mentions in local, national and international outlets, positioning Assam Police as a leader in innovative public safety campaigns," special DGP Harmeet Singh told PTI.

This time, it resonated not just as a social media trend but as a potent tool for behaviour change with the campaign earning accolades nationwide, he added.

"The success of #DJLockup isn't just measured in likes and shares. The campaign's tangible impact is evident in significant reduction of drunken driving cases in Guwahati. On December 31, the number of such cases dropped by a staggering 55 per cent compared to the previous year," Singh said.

This campaign translated to fewer accidents, injuries and lives lost -- a testament to the power of creative awareness, he added.

"Police departments from Punjab to Gujarat adapted the idea for their own campaigns with many retaining the core essence of #DJLockup while adding local flair. The ripple effect was undeniable as police forces in Delhi, Shillong, Kolkata and Ahmedabad rolled out their versions inspired by Assam Police," Singh claimed.

He also pointed out that the campaign received mentions in international outlets and endorsements from influential personalities, including the likes of Anand Mahindra applauding a Punjab Police poster that drew inspiration from Assam Police's campaign.

First launched in 2021, the #DJLockup initiative was initially introduced as part of Assam Police’s New Year road safety drive. Presented as a tongue-in-cheek "party invite", it humorously warned revelers of the consequences of drunken driving, inviting them to an "exclusive DJ Lockup party." Commenting on the idea, the SDGP said, "Our goal was to prioritise the safety of our citizens while presenting the message in a way that resonates with people. Seeing police forces across India adopt this idea reaffirms its effectiveness and far-reaching impact." On New Year’s Eve, the campaign urged revelers to party responsibly and avoid landing in jail with a series of witty posts. The campaign included a "line-up" featuring ‘DJ Lockup, DJ Breathalyzer, MC Seatbelt, DJ No-Drunk-Driving, and DJ Sober Rider feat." It also specified a 'dress code' of 'helmets, seatbelts & good decisions', appealing to the public to 'party smart, stay safe'. PTI TR TR MNB