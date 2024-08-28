Assam policewoman slaps protestor, probe ordered

Guwahati: An Assam policewoman was captured on video slapping a female protestor near the state secretariat here, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry into the matter, according to an order on Wednesday.

🚨BREAKING || Assam Police Women Officer slaps a protesting woman outside Assam Assembly.



👉🏼 Residents of Silsako have been protesting outside Assembly as proceedings take place inside;



👉🏼 One woman as such, was slapped by a woman officer. pic.twitter.com/7EsOB7Yw9N — truth. (@thetruthin) August 28, 2024

The woman was a member of a group of people who were protesting against an eviction drive in Guwahati.

Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah, in an order, directed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Moitrayee Deka to conduct the inquiry and submit the findings at the earliest.

A group of people had gathered in front of the secretariat to protest eviction drives in Silsako Beel, a natural waterbody in the city which has been encroached over the years.

As they tried to march towards the assembly premises nearby where the House was in session, police prevented them and in the ensuing melee, a female personnel slapped a woman protestor, which was captured by cameras of news channels present at the spot.

The protestors were taken into preventive custody and moved out of the area.

“An enquiry is hereby ordered to look into the genuineness of the news item and, if it is genuine, then to find out the facts and circumstances leading to the incident,” the police commissioner's order read.