Assam: Probe ordered into death of Dhing gang rape accused

Nagaon (Assam), Aug 28 (PTI) Assam’s Nagaon district administration on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of an accused in the Dhing gang rape case, sources said.

A special inquiry committee, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Pallab Tamuli, will conduct the probe, they said.

The accused had died when he allegedly jumped into a roadside pond in an attempt to escape from police custody.

The state police had claimed that the incident occurred when the police were taking him to recreate the crime scene early on August 24.

His body was recovered by State Disaster Response Force personnel.

He was among the three accused in the gang rape case.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on August 22 evening.

One of the three accused persons was arrested on Friday, the other two are still absconding.

The alleged rape incident had led to a huge public outcry across the state with the people demanding protection of women and exemplary punishment for perpetrators of such crimes. PTI SSG BDC