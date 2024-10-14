Assam professor, wife file cases against each other for attempted murder and domestic violence

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) A professor at Assam University's Diphu campus and his wife have each filed complaints against the other, alleging attempted murder and domestic violence, respectively, in Karbi Anglong district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The wife of the professor, who teaches Hindi, had filed a complaint against her husband on October 6, alleging that he physically assaulted both her and her elderly father, who intervened to protect her from the abuse.

Both complaints were lodged at Diphu police station, leading to the registration of two cases under relevant acts of the BNS, the official added.

The wife has also reached out to the Assam State Commission for Women alleging harassment and it has taken has taken cognisance of the matter.

Additionally, reports have emerged of a statement allegedly written by some girl students at the campus, claiming that several have faced physical and sexual abuse by the professor.

However, police said they cannot act on anonymous complaints, and no student has officially lodged a complaint.

The university is currently closed for Durga Puja vacations and the authorities said they were not aware about the incident.