Assam: Prohibitory orders lifted from Dhubri, huge forces deployed

Dhubri (Assam), Jun 10 (PTI) With no new untoward incident reported following communal tension, the Dhubri district administration on Tuesday withdrew the prohibitory orders from the headquarters town and allowed all shops to open, officials said.

The law and order situation in Dhubri town deteriorated following protests after pieces of meat were found near a temple in Dhubri town on Sunday. Tear gas shells were lobbed to disperse the agitators on Monday and restrictions on public movement were imposed.

Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath told PTI that the situation in Dhubri town is under control at present.

"We have revoked yesterday's order. Shops and markets have opened now," he added.

Nath also said that several peace committees have been formed in various sensitive localities of the town, comprising members from both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Senior police officials, including Inspector General (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, from Guwahati are in the town and visited vulnerable areas in and around the headquarters.

"The situation is completely normal and people are on the road now. We have deployed a huge number of state and central forces, and there is nothing to worry at the moment," he told PTI.

On Monday, miscreants reportedly attacked vegetable vendors and e-rickshaw drivers near Dhubri Magistrate Colony and New Market. Police rushed to the scene and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob and regain control of the situation.

To prevent further flare-ups of "communal tension, riot risk or violent protests", the administration immediately clamped restrictions under section 163 of BNSS and ordered all shops and market establishments in the town to remain closed.

It also prohibited the assembly of five or more people in any public places, intending for demonstration or meeting or procession.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during Eid festival a day ago and parts of the meat were thrown at multiple locations across Assam.

He had said the police arrested 16 people from different places and further investigation is on regarding the development. PTI TR TR NN