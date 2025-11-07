Assam: Protected wildlife species recovered, 2 held

Tezpur, Nov 7 (PTI) In a crackdown on wildlife trafficking, six tokay geckos, one slow loris and nearly 11 kg pangolin scales were recovered from two persons, who were nabbed in Nagaon district of Assam, officials said.

A team of the special task force (STF) intercepted the duo involved in the smuggling of endangered species at Jakhalabandha area of the district during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an Assam Police spokesperson said.

"During the operation, the team... recovered several protected wildlife species and their parts," he said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the recovered wildlife species and parts were intended for trafficking to international markets, where such items are in high demand for illegal trade," the officer said.

The police are carrying out further investigation to find out more details, he added.