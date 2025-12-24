Assam: Protests over killing of disabled man in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong

Diphu, Dec 24 (PTI) A large number of Hindi-speaking people was joined by those belonging to the Bengali community in protesting the death of a physically disabled man in the violence in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday.

The protesters blocked the Lanka-Kheroni Road, shouting slogans against the killing of the youth on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old man was burnt alive inside his house at Kheroni area, where people from Bihari, Bengali and Nepali communities live, along with tribal Karbis.

The body of Suresh Dey, who belonged to the Bengali community, was recovered from the building that was set ablaze allegedly by a mob of Karbi people.

Dey was among two people killed in the violence, which also left 45 others, including 38 police personnel, injured. The other deceased belonged to the Karbi community and was allegedly killed in police firing.

"We want immediate arrest of the culprit, who killed one specially abled person by locking him inside his home. Whatever is happening at Karbi Anglong should not have taken place," one of the protesters told reporters.

Inspector General of Police Vivek Raj Singh, who rushed to the spot to pacify the crowd, told the agitators not to take the law into their hands.

"Otherwise, you will also face problems. Actions will be taken against the culprits. Please do not believe in fake news and spread rumours. Do not be aggressive and maintain peace," he said.

Singh asked everyone to maintain peace so that the miscreants cannot get mileage in such situations.

"We are trying to improve the overall condition now. Our DGP is still on the ground and closely monitoring the situation," he added.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to him and demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.

People of the Bengali-speaking community also held a demonstration in the neighbouring Hojai district over the killing.

Members of the Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads over allegations of encroachment on the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) in tribal belts by Hindi-speaking people.

Police said the situation in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts is now under control, with no reports of fresh violence reported from anywhere.

