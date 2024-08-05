Assam puts districts along Bangladesh border on 'high alert'

Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Following turmoil in Bangladesh, the Assam government on Monday issued "high alert" to all its districts sharing border with the neighbouring country, a senior official said.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

"We have alerted all the border districts to be on high alert. We have asked the District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to personally monitor the border situation," the official told PTI.

The state government is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation following violent unrest and subsequent resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The official said that the Assam government is monitoring the Integrated Check Posts at Sutarkandi in Assam, Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura along with its counterparts in those states.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country.

Earlier during the day, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

Her military aircraft landed at the Hindon Air Force base near Delhi late evening.