Assam: Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls on Apr 2

Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) The Assam State Election Commission on Friday announced that the polling of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council will take place on April 2.

In a statement, the commission said the last date for filing nominations for all 36 constituencies has been fixed on March 15 and the scrutiny of applications will be done two days later.

The list of valid candidates will be published on March 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 19, it added.

The polling will take place on April 2 from 7 am to 3 pm, while the counting will be held on April 4, the commission said.

If there is any requirement of repolling in any constituency, it will be held on April 3, it added.

The election commission said that voting will be held for all the constituencies, comprising 630 polling stations.

The total number of voters in the constituencies is 4,45,586, including 2,29,394 women and 11 others.

The poll panel said that the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect with the announcement of the election dates. PTI TR BDC