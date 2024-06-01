Assam: Railways to conduct survey of disaster-prone Lumding-Silchar section

Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday said it would conduct a survey at critical locations of the Lumding-Silchar section, which gets affected during the monsoon, leading to disruption of train services in vast areas of the Northeast.

The survey will be conducted during and after the monsoon, analysing critical locations in detail for the type of soil strata, stability of slope, presence of natural or formed fault tending any movement of hill, water accumulation beneath the soil strata and formation of slip circle, a statement said.

Train services in the section get disrupted often during the monsoon with tracks getting submerged, washed away or damaged.

The tender for the survey has been awarded to Noida-based Garudauav Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd, the statement said.

The survey will monitor the dynamic geophysical landscape and subterranean environment, which will help in identifying and analysing critical areas for preventive maintenance of the track environment without substantive human interventions along vulnerable locations prone to landslides, it said.

The survey will be done by using non-invasive sensors such as LiDAR and optical photogrammetry, besides infrared mapping and ground penetrating radar, and airborne electromagnetic.

The output will be analysed by artificial intelligence for better comparison of the data gathered, the statement said. PTI SSG SOM