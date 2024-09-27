Assam Raj Bhavan signs MoU for coaching civil service aspirants

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) The Assam Raj Bhavan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram for coaching civil service aspirants.

The Governor's Commissioner and Secretary S S Meenakshi Sundaram and Paavan Chintan Dhara's secretary Kavita Asthana signed the MoU in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Assam, like its natural resources, is very rich in human resources and its competent youth will be given the right platform will excel and bring laurels to the state, the governor said.

Keeping this in mind and giving youths the right platform to excel, the Raj Bhavan has formulated a scheme, Governor Assam’s Pratibha Pratsahan Yojana, he said.

Acharya said that under the scheme, promising youths of Assam will be provided coaching free of cost for UPSC civil service examinations.

"This initiative will not only empower the capabilities of our candidates but also assist them in realising their dreams,” he said. PTI DG DG NN