Assam Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan questioned over MPLAD funds misuse

Guwahati, Jun 16 (PTI) Assam police on Monday questioned Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for over five hours in connection with a case related to misuse of MPLAD funds, officials said.

A senior police officer told PTI that Bhuyan appeared before the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) around 11:30 am, and interrogation is ongoing.

He, however, declined to share any details, saying the case is under investigation.

Before entering the SVC office, Bhuyan told reporters that he was surprised by the summons in the case related to misappropriation of funds under his MPLAD Scheme for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

"It is a known fact that an MP only recommends a scheme, but the financial part and implementation of the project is done by the District Commissioner. He authorises an official to look after it," he said.

Bhuyan, the chief of Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA), questioned the direction of the probe.

"I will ask investigators if the DC of the concerned period has been interrogated. In cases involving BJP MPs, officials are questioned, not the lawmakers themselves," Bhuyan alleged.

Bhuyan, who is also the president of opposition bloc Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), said he had posted a few questions in 2022 regarding alleged misuse of funds by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, but did not get any answer.

"The opposition parties have become active recently, and a larger unity is in the offing. It seems that summoning me for questioning is completely political. It never happens like this," he claimed.

Reacting to the allegations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that he respects the MP, but defended the inquiry.

"I respect him, but the road project that he had recommended does not exist," Sarma told reporters.

"These people carry a very good face value in front of the public. In this case, only his statement was pending. After this, the report will be submitted to the court. Many ACS officers have already been terminated from service after being found guilty in the case," the CM said.

The investigation was initiated following media reports in February 2023, which alleged widespread corruption and misappropriation of MPLAD funds during 2021–22 and 2022–23.

A regular inquiry was launched by the SVC. As a result, several Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers were suspended, and some were later dismissed for their involvement in the scandal.