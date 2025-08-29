Assam recalls contributions of first non-Cong CM Golap Borbora on birth centenary

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Contributions of Assam's first non-Congress CM Golap Borbora were recalled as the state celebrates his birth centenary on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend a programme to mark the occasion.

A socialist leader and freedom fighter, Borbora was also the first opposition member to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from this northeastern state.

"Celebrating the birth centenary of Golap Borbora, a leader whose life was a testament to courage, simplicity and dedication to Assam's people," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

"His ideals remain everlasting and an inspiration to all of us in public life. My heartfelt tributes on this special occasion," he added.

Shah will be attending as chief guest a programme to mark the centenary celebration of the socialist leader, who had led a Janata Party government from March 12, 1978, to September 4, 1979.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a social media post, paid his tribute to Borbora, and said, "With steadfast dedication and selfless service, Golap Borbora, the first non-Congress chief minister of Assam, earned a lasting place in the hearts of the people." "He raised a strong and fearless voice against the emergency imposed by the Congress, and stood firmly against corruption and dynastic politics," he said.

Sonowal, a former Assam CM, said Borbora's people-centric work continues to remain relevant and inspirational even today.

"On the occasion of his birth centenary, I pay my heartfelt tribute to this great Assamese soul who loved Assam deeply and served it with utmost sincerity," he added.

Expressing gratitude to the state government for marking the birth centenary of Borbora, his son, Pankaj Borbora said, "We are thankful that the state government has taken this initiative. The ideologies that our father stood for are reflected in the work of the present government also." He recounted his father's active participation in the freedom struggle and several movements for the rights of the working class in Independent India, including imprisonment for 19 months for opposing emergency.

Pankaj Borbora, a BJP state spokesperson, maintained that certain measures, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in some states, were also adopted during the Janata Party government in Assam.

"It was the intensive voters' list revision under his government ahead of the 1978 Mangaldai bye-election, which was similar to the ongoing SIR, that had brought forth the illegal Bangladeshi issue. He wanted to go for such revision in another 60 Assembly constituencies," Borbora told PTI.

"Had the revision been done, the illegal Bangladeshi problem would not have compounded to this level," he claimed.

Borbora maintained that the ideals of his late father remain relevant in the present context and thanked all those involved in taking forward his legacy, who had died on March 19, 2006, due to age-related ailments.