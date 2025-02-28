Assam received Rs 5.18 lakh crore investment proposals in biz summit: CM Himanta

Guwahati: A total investment commitment of Rs 5,18,205 crore was received at the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The commitments amount to 80 per cent of the state's gross domestic product (GDP), which is projected to reach Rs 6.43 lakh crore by March, Sarma said at a press conference here.

"We will begin analysing the proposals in the new financial year, and over the next six months, we will prepare a roadmap for their implementation," he said.

A detailed agreement will be signed after thoroughly studying the proposals to ensure their successful execution, he added.

"It is not necessary that all MoUs will translate into investments. The usual success rate of implementation is around 50 per cent, but I am hopeful for 80 per cent, which would make Assam one of the leading states in the country," Sarma added.

Providing land for projects and offering incentives are expected to be major challenges in the implementation process. However, "we will work towards mitigating these challenges over time," he assured.

Sarma said the overwhelming response to the summit took place because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to industrialists to invest in Assam.