Assam: Recruitment exam for Gr-III posts underway amid tight security, internet suspension

Guwahati, Sep 15 (PTI) A written examination for filling up vacant Group III posts in the Assam government is underway on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements and suspension of mobile internet services across the state, an official said.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) commenced at 2,305 centres at 10 am and will continue till 1.30 pm.

Candidates were seen queuing up outside the examination centres since early morning.

The authorities have identified 429 centres as 'sensitive' due to their "geographical location and the history of cheating and other malpractices".

Mobile Internet services have been suspended from 10 am to 1:30 pm Heavy deployment of security forces was also seen outside the examination centres.

Altogether 11,23,204 candidates are expected to appear for the test.

Internet services have been suspended as on earlier occasions some "unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different mobile applications and others which are based on Internet/wi-fi connectivity, an official order said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished all candidates who are appearing for the examination.

''Best wishes to all candidates appearing in the ADRE Class III exam. Give your best shot with full sincerity and integrity and with a relaxed mind. Good Luck'', Sarma posted on 'X'.

The Northeast Frontier Railway was operating 12 special trains and extended the destinations of four regular trains.

The Assam government has taken elaborate measures to ensure a fair selection of candidates as the state has been rocked by several recruitment scams over the past several years. PTI DG BDC