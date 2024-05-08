Assam registers overall voter turnout of 81.56 pc

Guwahati, May 8 (PTI) Altogether 81.56 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies registered their franchise in the total three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, election officials said on Wednesday.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the state recorded an overall voter turnout of 81.55 per cent.

Women voters registered a marginally higher turnout of 81.71 per cent this year, as against 81.42 per cent of the male electorate. An 18.81 per cent of the third-gender voters also exercised their voting rights.

The three-phase elections concluded on Tuesday.

In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise to decide the political fate of 35 candidates for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

In the second phase on April 26, 81.17 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to choose their representative for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri from among 61 candidates.

The turnout was 85.45 per cent in the third and final phase on May 7 when voters of Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST) and Guwahati seats exercised their franchise. There were 47 candidates in this phase.

Prominent candidates in the three phases include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP), Lok Sabha Deputy leader of the opposition Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), state minister Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) and Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF).

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state. PTI DG DG NN