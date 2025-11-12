Assam resident flew to Mumbai to commit burglaries; arrested by Nerul police

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) Nerul Police in Navi Mumbai have claimed to have cracked at least five cases of theft with the arrest of an Assam resident who allegedly flew to Mumbai for committing burglaries.

Gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 12.5 lakh was seized from the possession of Mohinul Abdul Malik Islam (33), native of Hojai district, a police official said on Wednesday.

A resident of Sarsole village in sector 6 of Nerul had lodged a complaint about the theft of jewellery worth Rs 4.95 lakh from her house on September 4, following which a special team was formed to investigate all such recent cases.

Islam was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the official said.

Probe revealed that he would fly to Mumbai only for committing burglaries, and return to Assam immediately.

After meticulous surveillance, the police traced him to the Masjid Bundar area in Mumbai and arrested him on Tuesday, the official said.

Upon interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the involvement in the Nerul burglary and several other thefts in Navi Mumbai.

So far, five burglary cases have been solved as a result of the probe, the official said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI COR KRK