Assam retired cop dies after falling into drain, probe ordered

Bajali, Sep 27 (PTI) A 74-year-old retired police officer died after falling into an uncovered drain, leading to protests in Assam's Barpeta district, an official said on Wednesday.

Retired sub-inspector Ashwini Thakuria was seriously injured after falling into the drain in the district's Pathshala town on Tuesday evening, the officials said, adding he was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident, local residents took to the streets to protest against the Pathsala Municipal Board for failing to address their safety concerns despite repeated complaints.

Bajali aditional commissioner Mridul Kumar Das has announced a magisterial inquiry to be conducted by magistrate Urmi Medhi. PTI DG DG MNB