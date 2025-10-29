Assam: Rhino carcass found near Kaziranga

Golaghat, Oct 29 (PTI) The carcass of an adult male rhino was found in Nagaon district of Assam on Wednesday, officials said.

A senior official said the carcass of the rhino, which came out of nearby Kaziranga National Park, was found near the Silghat Kamakhya temple in Kaliabar with his horn intact.

"There are signs of fighting with a tiger. It sustained serious injuries and glided downhill. It probably died due to severe injuries," he said.

The rhino was roaming in the Kaliabar area for the last few days and the forest department was trying to guide it back to Kaziranga, the official said.

"Investigation is on to ascertain the actual cause of death," he added.