Assam rhino killing: Poachers arrested, horn recovered

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Police have arrested "poachers" involved in the recent killing of a rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a senior official said on Saturday.

The pachyderm's horn has also been recovered, Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh said.

A team led by Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district made the arrests, he said.

"Poachers have been arrested along with recovery of poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching. Some more recoveries are yet to be made along with reconstruction of Crime Scene," Singh wrote on X.

The DGP, however, did not specify the number of persons arrested.

"Compliments to the entire team and supervisory officers. Our commitment to protect one-horned Rhinos is unwavering," he added.

The carcass of an adult female rhino, with its horn missing, was recovered from the national park on January 22. PTI SSG RBT