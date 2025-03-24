Assam Rifles' 4,000km long motorbike rally ends in Rann of Kutch

Ahmedabad, Mar 24 (PTI) A motorbike rally of the Assam Rifles, flagged off from Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh in eastern India on March 10, reached its final destination in the Rann of Kutch of Gujarat in the west on Monday.

The rally, called 'Shaurya Yatra' (journey of valour), traversed through nine states and covered a distance of 4,000 km, an official release said.

"The Shaurya Yatra was more than just a motorbike rally -- it was a journey of courage, endurance, and unity," an Assam Rifles release noted.

The rally had 12 security personnel who travelled on their motorbikes crossing east to west. The Shaurya Yatra was undertaken with an objective to strengthen civil-military relationships, inspire the youth, honour ex-servicemen and promote national integration, said the release.

The rally started from Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh and was ceremonially flagged off at major locations along the route. Each stop witnessed ceremonial events, public interactions, and enthusiastic receptions by ex-servicemen, students, and locals, it said.

The rally culminated by unfurling the Assam Rifles flag at the Rann of Kutch, celebrating the 190th Raising Day of India's oldest paramilitary force, the release added. PTI COR PD RSY