Assam Rifles, Arunachal Police launch operation against ULFA (I)

Itanagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police have launched an operation against militants following intelligence inputs about the presence of a heavily armed group of ULFA (I) cadres inside Manabhum Reserve Forest, spanning across Namsai and Changlang districts in the northeastern state, officials said.

Namsai SP Sange Thinley said, "Security forces have sealed all entry and exit routes to prevent the militants from escaping." Officials said the group entered Arunachal Pradesh from its base in Myanmar with the intent of carrying out subversive activities and extortion.

At least eight persons in Chowkham area have received extortion notes from ULFA (I), demanding amounts ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore, sources said. PTI CORR MNB