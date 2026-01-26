Assam Rifles COB attacked by armed insurgents in Arunachal's Changlang

Itanagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Assam Rifles company operating base (COB) at Ranglum in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district was fired upon by armed insurgents on Monday, an official said.

A defence source said that the COB was fired upon from two different directions at around 8.45 am. The village is close to the India-Myanmar border pillar no 168.

The attack was effectively retaliated by Assam Rifles, and the operation is still in progress, the official said.

The official maintained that no casualties have been reported from either side, and other columns deployed in the vicinity have been alerted.

Further operations to cordon and neutralise the armed insurgents have been launched, and additional security forces are being rushed, the official said.

Changlang Superintendent of Police (SP) Kirli Padu said a police team has been dispatched to gather information.

The SP, however, disclosed that they have yet to receive any information from the Assam Rifles. PTI CORR RG