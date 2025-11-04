Assam Rifles DG asks personnel to stay prepared for emerging security challenges

Shillong, Nov 4 (PTI) Stressing the need to maintain the security of the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera on Tuesday called upon personnel to remain prepared for future contingencies and emerging challenges.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the two-day Assam Rifles Inspector General Conference 2025 held at the Directorate General Assam Rifles (DGAR) headquarters in Laitkor near here.

The conference was attended by formation commanders, battalion commanders and staff officers.

Lt Gen Lakhera also lauded all ranks of the force for their professionalism and dedication while performing duties under challenging circumstances.

Key discussions were held on enhancing the capability and combat potential of the force, planning for next-generation weapon systems and equipment, sharing best practices among units, and strengthening training and skill development, according to a statement issued by the force.

The director general praised the commanders for maintaining peace and tranquility in their respective areas and urged them to remain vigilant in the volatile and dynamic environment in which the force operates.

The conference provided a platform to review operational preparedness, administration and human resource issues. PTI JOP ACD