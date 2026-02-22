Assam Rifles DG briefs Manipur CM on security

Imphal, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera on Sunday called on Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and briefed him on the force's activities in the state, an official statement said.

Lt Gen Lakhera met the CM at Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi and apprised him of the operational and civic initiatives undertaken by the force in Manipur.

The Assam Rifles, the country's oldest paramilitary force, is tasked with guarding the India-Myanmar border and plays a key role in maintaining security in the Northeast.

During the meeting, the CM lauded the force for its contribution towards the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state, the statement added. PTI CORR SOM