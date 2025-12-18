Assam Rifles DG discusses security situation in Manipur with Guv

Imphal, Dec 18 (PTI) Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera on Thursday discussed security-related issues in Manipur with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, an official statement said.

The development comes days after several rounds of gunshots were fired near the vicinity of Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas of Bishnupur.

Lakhera called on the Governor at the Lok Bhawan here, it said.

"During the meeting, issues pertaining to the prevailing security situation and the role of Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and stability in the state were discussed," the statement said.

“The interaction reaffirmed the strong coordination between civil administration and security forces towards ensuring lasting peace in Manipur,” it added.

Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai were the among the areas where the ethnic violence first broke out on May 3, 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities, an official said.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the peripheral areas of Manipur's Bishnupur district in the wake of Tuesday’s firing incident, he said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May, 2023. Kukis and Meiteis do not venture into each other's areas after the violence broke out. PTI CORR RBT