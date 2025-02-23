Assam Rifles DG tells students to strengthen weak areas

Kohima, Feb 23 (PTI) Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera on Sunday told students to identify and strengthen their weak areas in preparation for their exams.

Interacting with students of National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) during his visit to the institute at Chieswema in Kohima district, Lt Gen Lakhera affirmed Assam Rifles' commitment to youth empowerment and education, said a press release issued by Assam Rifles.

He told the students the importance of self-discipline, perseverance and the importance of continuously validating oneself.

The DG also encouraged them to identify and strengthen their weak areas in preparation for their exams while also making the best out of their unique journeys and ultimately progressing towards success.

A cultural programme by the students showcased the rich heritage of the Naga community, highlighting the immense talent Nagaland possesses across various fields, including sports and academics, the release stated. PTI NBS NBS RG