Assam Rifles embodies legacy of courage and compassion: Arunachal guv Parnaik

Itanagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Praising Assam Rifles as the "guardians of trust and resilience," Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday said the force represents a legacy of sacrifice, duty, and unwavering courage in the service of the nation.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here, where he conferred the Governor’s gold and silver medals on 21 Assam Rifles personnel, including a Riflewoman, Parnaik lauded their exceptional courage, resourcefulness, and leadership during operations and humanitarian missions.

Congratulating the awardees, the governor said their recognition was "not only a celebration of their achievements, but also a tribute to their unwavering dedication, silent sacrifices, and indomitable spirit in the service of the nation," an official communique informed here.

He hailed the Assam Rifles personnel as "guardians of trust and resilience, who, in times of conflict, have shown courage, and in moments of crisis, have demonstrated unmatched compassion".

The governor, who recently reviewed the attestation parade of Assam Rifles Mahila (Women) recruits at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) at Sukhovi in Nagaland, commended the force’s growing emphasis on women’s empowerment, noting that the induction of women reflects progressive transformation within India’s oldest paramilitary force.

Recalling his long association with the Assam Rifles since 1974, Parnaik said the force has "stood firm against every challenge, through harsh terrains, difficult climates, and unseen threats, upholding its motto ‘Sentinels of the North-East’ with pride and honour." Highlighting the force’s humanitarian role beyond its security duties, the governor acknowledged the Assam Rifles for bringing "hope to remote communities through humanitarian work, education, healthcare, and disaster relief." "In the hearts of the people of the Northeast, Assam Rifles is not only a security force but a family, respected and revered as the ‘Friends of the Northeast’", he added.

At the ceremony, the Governor’s gold medals were conferred on Deputy Commandant Keshar Singh Bisht (HQ 25 Sector Assam Rifles), Subedar Diwan Singh Mehra (10 AR), Naib Subedar Mohan Singh (44 AR), Naib Subedar Sarbeswar Saikia (44 AR), Warrant Officer Brij Mohan (44 AR), Havildar Letkhongam Kuki (23 AR), and Rifleman Khang Phao Gosak.

Recipients of the Governor’s Silver Medal included Naib Subedar Bhangadhar Basumatry (10 AR), Naib Subedar Ghanshyam Singh Chauhan (10 AR), Warrant Officer Sushil Kumar (10 AR), Havildar Gam Bahadur BK (44 AR) and Havildar (Clerk) T Hutoi Sema (HQ 25 Sector).

Riflemen Chngkham Bishorjit Singh (10 AR), Shiva Krishna (24 AR), Yumnam Nabakumar Singh (31 AR), Thanggin Touthang (31 AR), Khangeswar Mallik (40 AR), Prakash Kumar Chakama (11 AR), Jay Prakash Dhyani (23 AR), Jitendra Singh (31 AR) and Riflewoman H Jamuna Chanu (40 AR), were also among the silver medal recipients.

Commander of 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh, congratulated the awardees and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to the safety and welfare of the people of the Northeast. PTI UPL UPL MNB