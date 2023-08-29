Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur politician, demands apology

Imphal: Assam Rifles has slapped a legal notice against a Manipur politician for harming the "reputation of the organisation" and discouraging and demoralising the Central armed police force.

The notice by a Shillong-based lawyer was served on Maheshwar Thounaojam, national secretary of the Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale), on August 18.

The notice said the country’s oldest paramilitary force has been serving the nation, playing a crucial role in ensuring peace, security, and development in various regions, including Manipur.

"It is also pertinent to mention that although the State of Manipur is not a notified area under AFSPA , the competent magistrate had specifically issued requisitions dated May 3 and May 5, for the armed forces to be deployed there for aiding in maintenance of law and order," the notice said.

Thounaojam told PTI he will not apologise and he was entitled to free speech in a democratic country like India.

"I did not make any statement, I had asked a question. I did not speak as a politician, but as a Meitei. Every Meitei here knows how some Assam Rifles officials dance and sing with Kuki militants, there are videos to prove this. I was reiterating something which is known to all Meitei people here," Thounaojam said.

Assam Rifles sought a written and public apology for the "false allegation and defamation" asking him to retract the statement he made at ‘Condolence of Meitei Martyrs’ in Delhi on June 30.

The notice mentioned that at the meet, Thounaojam had said, "The villagers also reported that the Assam Rifles has been helping the Kuki militants in order to burn down the village defence force."