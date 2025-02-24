Assam Rifles honours four Nagas for fostering peace

Kohima, Feb 24 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Monday honoured four persons from Nagaland who have significantly impacted society, fostered peace, and strengthened the bond between the public and the military.

During a ceremony held at Kenguruse Hall of 13 Assam Rifles, Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR), Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, presented medals and citations to senior citizen and social activist K. Neingunyu Sekhose, artist Imna Yaden, and two inspiring young women, Kenei Ritse and Neiketuno Sechü — both beauty queens and social advocates.

Sekhose, a prominent social leader from Kohima, was recognised for his outstanding service as the former president of Angami Public Organisation and the Northern Angami Public Organisation, the Assam Rifles said.

Closely associated with the paramilitary force, Sekhose has played a key role in strengthening civil-military relations, promoting peace, and supporting various collaborative initiatives for community welfare, it added.

Local artist Imna Yaden was honoured for making a mark in the regional music industry with his compositions. He released the powerful 'Vande Mataram' album on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day last year and also composed the theme song for Captain Kenguruse MVC Memorial Football Tournament, as a tribute to the Assam Rifles and the Nation.

Kenei Ritse, crowned Miss Northeast 2023, is actively involved in mental health initiatives, drug abuse awareness, and youth empowerment, the Assam Rifles said.

Neiketuno Sechü is a model and passionate social advocate who gained recognition after winning Miss Nagaland 2023. She represented Nagaland at Miss India Grand 2024, showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage.

Both Ritse and Sechü played key role in the 'Breaking the Silence' campaign with Assam Rifles, focusing on mental health awareness, drug abuse prevention, and social empowerment, it added.

Addressing the gathering, General Lakhera expressed deep gratitude for the contributions of these persons, highlighting the tradition of honouring those who support societal progress.

"This is not a big thing, just a small thank you to say we are grateful for your service towards the greater good," he said, underscoring the importance of the collective efforts that fuel positive change.

General Lakhera also acknowledged the challenges facing Nagaland’s youth, particularly the growing drug menace and urged the younger generation to take responsibility for creating a better future, emphasising the need to stay grounded while learning from the wisdom of the past to bring about a positive change.

"As long as we live in Nagaland, the soil, air, and water of the state are part of us," he said, emphasising the unique bond the Assam Rifles shares with the region. PTI NBS NBS MNB