Assam Rifles, IIIT-Manipur ink pact for advanced drone training

Imphal, Aug 19 (PTI) The Assam Rifles has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur, to promote drone technology for defence and security, officials said.

The agreement was signed during an event on Monday at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, they said.

The event also featured document exchange and a session on the indigenisation of drone systems, an official statement said.

As part of the initiative, an ‘Advanced Drone Training and Refresher Course’ was launched covering drone flight operations, maintenance and DGCA-certified training, it said.

The MoU aims at promoting drone technology for defence and security, highlighting the importance of defence-academia cooperation, the statement said.