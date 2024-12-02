Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize banned 'meth' tablets worth Rs 68 cr near Myanmar border

Aizawl, Dec 2 (PTI) Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police on Monday seized banned methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 68 crore near the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles and the police jointly launched an operation in Zokhawthar village and recovered 22.6 kg of the banned tablets, he said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

During the operation, the joint team observed the movement of a suspect crossing the Tiau river with a brown sack.

On being challenged, the individual ran away towards Myanmar leaving the consignment there, the officer said.

The seized contraband worth Rs 68 crore has been handed over to the state police in Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal proceedings, the Assam Riffles officer said. PTI CORR BDC