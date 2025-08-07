Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize heroin, foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 9 crore

Aizawl, Aug 7 (PTI) Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized heroin and smuggled foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 9 crore and arrested one person in two separate operations in Champhai district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a specific input, the paramilitary force and Mizoram police launched a joint operation and conducted a search at a police check gate in Champhai on Wednesday, during which 1 kilogramme of heroin was seized, it said.

One person was arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs 8.58 crore, the statement said.

The accused and the seized heroin were handed over to police in Champhai, it said.

In another operation on Thursday, personnel of Assam Rifles seized 69 cases and 10 loose cartons of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 89.96 lakh, it said.

The seized cigarettes were handed over to the state Legal Metrology department in Champhai, the statement added. PTI COR RG