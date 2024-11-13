Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize huge cache of explosives, arrest 2 persons

Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) A joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized a huge cache of explosives and arrested two persons near Aizawl, a statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Mizoram Police, established a mobile vehicle check post at Lawipu junction near Aizawl, it said, the Assam Rifles statement said.

During the operation, the teams intercepted a taxi and conducted a thorough search, resulting in the recovery of 1,000 gelatin sticks, 1,000 detonators, and 20 meters of safety fuse, it said.

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for possessing the explosives, the statement added. PTI CORR RG