Assam Rifles' motorcycle rally from Arunachal's Pangsau Pass kicks off

Itanagar, Feb 18 (PTI) A motorcycle rally of Assam Rifles from Arunachal Pradesh's Pangsau Pass to Assam's Jorhat kicked off on Wednesday.

The 'Eastern Edge Expedition', which will continue till March 2, aims at promoting unity, adventure tourism and regional connectivity across the Northeast, an official statement said.

The expedition seeks to showcase the region's breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture and immense potential while strengthening national integration and fostering camaraderie, it said.

The rally is being undertaken by a contingent of 24 motorcyclists, 12 each from Assam Rifles Hero MotoCorp, symbolising strong civil-military cooperation and teamwork.

Covering challenging terrains and remote routes, the expedition stands as a tribute to the resilience and determination that define both the armed forces and the people of the Northeast, it added. PTI UPL UPL ACD